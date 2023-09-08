Nelson Velazquez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez and his .778 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has five doubles, 12 home runs and seven walks while batting .250.
- Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (38.7%), leaving the park in 10.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this year (14 of 31), with two or more RBI seven times (22.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (58.1%), including four games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|11
|.315
|AVG
|.097
|.375
|OBP
|.125
|.795
|SLG
|.290
|15
|XBH
|2
|10
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|4
|19/7
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.63), 35th in WHIP (1.260), and 19th in K/9 (9.5).
