Matt Duffy vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Matt Duffy is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 4, when he went 1-for-1 against the White Sox.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .254 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in one of 72 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (13.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (18.1%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.308
|AVG
|.195
|.373
|OBP
|.233
|.374
|SLG
|.244
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|14/7
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (9-5) to make his 28th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.63), 35th in WHIP (1.260), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
