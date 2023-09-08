Matt Duffy is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 4, when he went 1-for-1 against the White Sox.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .254 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in one of 72 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (13.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (18.1%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .308 AVG .195 .373 OBP .233 .374 SLG .244 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 3 14/7 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 1

