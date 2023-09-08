The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .232 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

Isbel has had a hit in 42 of 76 games this year (55.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 76), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year (27 of 76), with two or more runs seven times (9.2%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .232 AVG .233 .254 OBP .270 .344 SLG .403 10 XBH 15 2 HR 3 15 RBI 14 21/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 2

