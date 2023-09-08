Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- .186 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on September 8 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 153 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .496. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 106th and he is 20th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 137 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 27 games this season (19.7%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 51 games this year (37.2%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|68
|.289
|AVG
|.255
|.321
|OBP
|.303
|.544
|SLG
|.445
|34
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|11
|55
|RBI
|30
|50/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|14
|SB
|25
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kikuchi (9-5) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 19th, 1.260 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 19th.
