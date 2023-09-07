When Travis Kelce suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 matchup versus the Detroit Lions (on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Think Kelce will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce averaged 78.7 yards on 6.5 receptions per game last season with 12 touchdowns.

Kelce had a touchdown catch seven times last year out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions twice.

Travis Kelce Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 9 8 121 1 Week 2 Chargers 7 5 51 0 Week 3 @Colts 8 4 58 1 Week 4 @Buccaneers 10 9 92 1 Week 5 Raiders 8 7 25 4 Week 6 Bills 10 8 108 0 Week 7 @49ers 8 6 98 0 Week 9 Titans 17 10 106 0 Week 10 Jaguars 7 6 81 1 Week 11 @Chargers 10 6 115 3 Week 12 Rams 8 4 57 1 Week 13 @Bengals 6 4 56 0 Week 14 @Broncos 9 4 71 0 Week 15 @Texans 10 10 105 0 Week 16 Seahawks 8 6 113 0 Week 17 Broncos 10 7 43 0 Week 18 @Raiders 7 6 38 0 Divisional Jaguars 17 14 98 2 Championship Game Bengals 8 7 78 1 Super Bowl @Eagles 6 6 81 1

Rep Travis Kelce with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.