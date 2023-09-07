With an average draft position that ranks him 125th at his position (460th overall), Justyn Ross has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 0.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 200th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Kansas City Chiefs WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Justyn Ross Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 22.12 - Overall Rank 549 388 460 Position Rank 212 143 125

