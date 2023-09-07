Justin Watson has a favorable matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Detroit Lions in their season opener (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Lions allowed 245.8 passing yards per game last year, third-worst in the NFL.

Watson received got 34 targets last season and turned them into 15 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per game.

Watson vs. the Lions

Watson vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit let nine players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Lions allowed 23 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Detroit last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Watson will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense a year ago (245.8 yards allowed per game).

The Lions' defense was ranked 23rd in the NFL at 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Watson Receiving Insights

In four of his nine games last season (44.4%), Watson went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 34 passes last year, averaging 9.3 yards per target.

Watson had a touchdown catch twice last year, out of 17 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.

Watson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/11/2022 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/15/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/25/2022 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/10/2022 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/16/2022 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/6/2022 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/13/2022 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/20/2022 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/27/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/4/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 12/11/2022 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 1 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

