Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 1?
When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions go head to head in Week 1 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET, will Isiah Pacheco hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Think Pacheco will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)
- Pacheco had 170 carries for 830 yards rushing a season ago (48.8 per game) and scored five TDs.
- He rushed for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.
Isiah Pacheco Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|12
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|11
|63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|2
|9
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|8
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|5
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|16
|82
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|15
|107
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|22
|69
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|14
|66
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|13
|70
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|15
|86
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|14
|58
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|9
|31
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|8
|64
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|12
|95
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|10
|26
|0
|5
|59
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|15
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
Rep Isiah Pacheco with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.