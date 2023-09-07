Should you wager on Clyde Edwards-Helaire finding his way into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

He ran for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not rush for more than one in a game.

He had a receiving touchdown in two of 10 games last year, and he registered multiple TD catches on one occasion.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 7 42 0 3 32 2 Week 2 Chargers 8 74 0 4 44 0 Week 3 @Colts 7 0 1 5 39 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 19 92 1 1 2 1 Week 5 Raiders 9 15 0 3 20 0 Week 6 Bills 9 33 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 6 32 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 4 5 0 1 14 0 Week 10 Jaguars 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 2 9 0 0 0 0

