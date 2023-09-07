Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 81.3 fantasy points (42nd among RBs), the Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 54th running back off the board this summer (203rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 81.30 61.95 - Overall Rank 168 237 203 Position Rank 41 60 54

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Stats

Edwards-Helaire made an impact in the trenches last year, as he ran for three TDs and 302 yards.

Edwards-Helaire picked up 21.4 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 2 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 4 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his best game last year.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 19.4 7 42 0 2 Week 2 Chargers 11.8 8 74 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 9.9 7 0 1 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 21.4 19 92 1 1 Week 5 Raiders 3.5 9 15 0 0 Week 6 Bills 3.3 9 33 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 9.2 6 32 1 0 Week 9 Titans 1.9 4 5 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 0.9 2 9 0 0

