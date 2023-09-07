Following a campaign in which he put up 8.0 fantasy points (85th among TEs), the Kansas City Chiefs' Blake Bell is being drafted as the 39th tight end off the board this summer (324th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Blake Bell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 8.00 13.16 - Overall Rank 429 494 324 Position Rank 81 90 39

Blake Bell 2022 Stats

Bell also added two grabs for 20 yards and one touchdown last year, seeing two targets and averaging 1.2 yards per game.

Bell accumulated 7.7 fantasy points -- one catch, 17 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos, which was his best game last season.

In Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Bell finished with a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, three yards, on one target.

Blake Bell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 17 Broncos 7.7 1 1 17 1 Week 18 @Raiders 0.3 1 1 3 0 Divisional Jaguars 0.4 2 1 4 0

