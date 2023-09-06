Today's WNBA schedule has just one contest -- the Seattle Storm taking on the Atlanta Dream.

Today's WNBA Games

The Atlanta Dream host the Seattle Storm

The Storm hit the road the Dream on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 17-20

17-20 SEA Record: 11-26

11-26 ATL Stats: 82.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

82.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (ninth) SEA Stats: 78.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.3 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8.5

-8.5 ATL Odds to Win: -382

-382 SEA Odds to Win: +288

+288 Total: 164 points

