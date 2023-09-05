Tuesday's game between the Kansas City Royals (43-96) and Chicago White Sox (53-85) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on September 5.

The Royals will call on Brady Singer (8-10) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (6-7).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.

The Royals have won four, or 25%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

Kansas City is 4-6 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 563 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule