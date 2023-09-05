MJ Melendez -- hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .236.

Melendez has had a hit in 84 of 129 games this season (65.1%), including multiple hits 22 times (17.1%).

In 9.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven home a run in 30 games this season (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 36.4% of his games this season (47 of 129), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 61 .237 AVG .236 .309 OBP .302 .373 SLG .418 20 XBH 25 7 HR 6 26 RBI 20 71/27 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings