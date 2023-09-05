MJ Melendez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .236.
- Melendez has had a hit in 84 of 129 games this season (65.1%), including multiple hits 22 times (17.1%).
- In 9.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven home a run in 30 games this season (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 36.4% of his games this season (47 of 129), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|61
|.237
|AVG
|.236
|.309
|OBP
|.302
|.373
|SLG
|.418
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|71/27
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (6-7) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.98 ERA in 148 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
