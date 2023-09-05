The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Beaty (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is hitting .241 with four doubles and six walks.

In 39.3% of his 28 games this season, Beaty has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 28 games this year.

Beaty has had an RBI in four games this year.

In seven of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .227 AVG .250 .370 OBP .357 .227 SLG .361 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 5/1 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings