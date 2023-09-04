How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will see Jesse Scholtens on the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a three-game series, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals are fourth-worst in MLB action with 133 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .242 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (551 total runs).
- The Royals rank 29th in MLB with a .299 on-base percentage.
- The Royals strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.
- Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Kansas City has a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.412).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cole Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Ragans is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.
- Ragans will try to extend an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 2.8 innings per outing).
- He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Colin Selby
|8/30/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|Andre Jackson
|9/1/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
|9/2/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-5
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Tanner Houck
|9/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Home
|Taylor Clarke
|Chris Sale
|9/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Dylan Cease
|9/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kevin Gausman
|9/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|José Berríos
