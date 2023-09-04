Matt Beaty -- with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty has four doubles and six walks while hitting .246.

Beaty has gotten a hit in 11 of 27 games this season (40.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (11.1%).

He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this season.

Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .238 AVG .258 .385 OBP .378 .238 SLG .387 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 5/1 K/BB 6/5 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings