Kyle Isbel vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Red Sox.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- In 56.0% of his games this season (42 of 75), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Isbel has an RBI in 22 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.240
|AVG
|.233
|.262
|OBP
|.270
|.355
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|14
|19/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
