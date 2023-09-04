On Monday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

In 56.0% of his games this season (42 of 75), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Isbel has an RBI in 22 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .240 AVG .233 .262 OBP .270 .355 SLG .403 10 XBH 15 2 HR 3 15 RBI 14 19/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings