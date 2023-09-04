Edward Olivares vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- batting .258 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .248 with 18 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 3.6% of his games.
- In 28 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.291
|OBP
|.308
|.400
|SLG
|.404
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|26/5
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
