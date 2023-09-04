Drew Waters vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Waters and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .231.
- Waters has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (43 of 74), with multiple hits 13 times (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 74), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has an RBI in 20 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (36.5%), including eight multi-run games (10.8%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.273
|AVG
|.190
|.358
|OBP
|.246
|.471
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|34/12
|K/BB
|55/10
|4
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 3.97 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
