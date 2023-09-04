ACC rivals will clash when the No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) meet the Duke Blue Devils (0-0). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Clemson vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Clemson vs. Duke?

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 29, Duke 25

Clemson 29, Duke 25 Clemson finished with a 10-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76.9% of those games).

The Tigers had a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter last year (83.3%).

Last season, Duke won three out of the six games in which it was the underdog.

The Blue Devils played as an underdog of +375 or more once last season and won that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (+13)



Duke (+13) Against the spread, Clemson went 7-7-0 last year.

Against the spread, as 13-point favorites or greater, the Tigers went 3-4 last year.

Against the spread, Duke was 9-4-0 last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Clemson vs. Duke matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Clemson played four games with over 54.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Clemson played in seven games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 54.5 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 66 points per game a season ago, 11.5 more points than the over/under of 54.5 set for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 51.7 52.6 Implied Total AVG 33.9 35.0 32.3 ATS Record 7-7-0 3-5-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-1 4-4-0 3-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-2 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.0 58.4 55.3 Implied Total AVG 33.2 34.1 32.2 ATS Record 9-4-0 6-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-1 2-4-1 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-1 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.