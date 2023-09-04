After hitting .244 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Jesse Scholtens) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.315), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (152) this season.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 91 of 135 games this season (67.4%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (31.9%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

In 63 of 135 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .295 AVG .255 .328 OBP .303 .554 SLG .445 33 XBH 27 17 HR 11 54 RBI 30 48/14 K/BB 60/16 14 SB 25

White Sox Pitching Rankings