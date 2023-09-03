When the Boston Red Sox (70-66) and Kansas City Royals (42-95) square of at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, September 3, Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the mound. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Red Sox (-225). A 9.5-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-13, 4.98 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 32 (52.5%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 5-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Boston has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 1-3 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total nine times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 119 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (31.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won seven of 24 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

