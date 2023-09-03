Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (70-66) and Kansas City Royals (42-95) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Chris Sale (5-3) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-13).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 31.1%, of the 119 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 7-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in baseball scoring four runs per game (548 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule