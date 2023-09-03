Nelson Velazquez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nelson Velazquez (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has five doubles, nine home runs and five walks while hitting .247.
- In 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%) Velazquez has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 9.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|5
|.328
|AVG
|.083
|.381
|OBP
|.083
|.776
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|1
|7
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|16/5
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
