Matt Duffy vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Matt Duffy is available when the Kansas City Royals battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 28 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-3.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .253 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 70 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (14.3%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (18.6%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.307
|AVG
|.195
|.374
|OBP
|.233
|.375
|SLG
|.244
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|14/7
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
