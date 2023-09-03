After batting .237 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .281 with 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.

In 70.0% of his 100 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.0% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39 games this season (39.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .316 AVG .245 .354 OBP .300 .426 SLG .326 16 XBH 9 1 HR 3 30 RBI 17 38/14 K/BB 50/15 9 SB 10

Red Sox Pitching Rankings