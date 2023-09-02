The Rice Owls (0-0) visit the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Texas averaged 429.4 yards per game on offense last season (35th in the FBS), and it ranked 54th on the other side of the ball with 368.5 yards allowed per game. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 13th-worst in the FBS last season (34.2 points allowed per game), Rice played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 84th in the FBS by putting up 25.2 points per game.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Rice Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Rice 429.4 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.2 (70th) 368.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.4 (85th) 188 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.3 (81st) 241.4 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.9 (65th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 32 (131st) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Texas Stats Leaders (2022)

Quinn Ewers' previous season stat line: 2,177 passing yards (167.5 per game), 172-for-296 (58.1%), 15 touchdowns and six picks.

Last season, Bijan Robinson ran for 1,578 yards on 258 attempts (121.4 yards per game) and scored 18 times. Robinson also collected 19 catches for 314 yards and two scores.

Roschon Johnson put up 554 yards on 93 carries (42.6 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last season.

Xavier Worthy reeled in 60 catches for 760 yards (58.5 per game) while being targeted 111 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington produced last season, grabbing 50 passes for 652 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 50.2 receiving yards per game.

Ja'Tavion Sanders reeled in 54 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns, putting up 47.2 yards per game last year.

Rice Stats Leaders (2022)

TJ McMahon threw for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, collecting three touchdowns while racking up 154 yards.

Cameron Montgomery averaged 43.2 rushing yards.

Juma Otoviano ran for one touchdown on 403 yards a year ago.

Bradley Rozner was targeted 6.4 times per game and racked up 876 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Luke McCaffrey averaged 55.6 receiving yards on 6.7 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Isaiah Esdale hauled in 42 passes on his way to 544 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

