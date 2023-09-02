Our projection model predicts the Texas A&M Aggies will take down the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kyle Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico (+38.5) Under (49) Texas A&M 35, New Mexico 7

Texas A&M Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 99.0% chance to win.

The Aggies compiled a 4-7-1 record against the spread last season.

Aggies games hit the over five out of 12 times last season.

The point total average for Texas A&M games last season was 49.4, 0.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

New Mexico Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lobos have a 4.8% chance to win.

The Lobos went 3-8-1 ATS last year.

Last year, six Lobos games hit the over.

New Mexico games averaged 40 total points last season, nine fewer than the total for this matchup.

Aggies vs. Lobos 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 22.8 21.2 24.6 17.7 19.5 27.3 New Mexico 13.1 26 19.2 23.8 7 28.2

