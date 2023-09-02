On Saturday, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (69-66) visit the Kansas City Royals (42-94) at Kauffman Stadium. Tanner Houck will get the ball for the Red Sox, while Alec Marsh will take the mound for the Royals.

The Red Sox are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+150). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (3-8, 4.93 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-7, 5.47 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 31 out of the 60 games, or 51.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 7-7 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Red Sox did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total nine times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 31.4%, of the 118 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 13 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+200) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) Michael Massey 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Royals Futures Odds

