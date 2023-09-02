Dairon Blanco vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dairon Blanco -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .235 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.
- In 19 of 35 games this season (54.3%), Blanco has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Blanco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.256
|AVG
|.218
|.304
|OBP
|.306
|.419
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|13/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
