Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Red Sox on September 1, 2023
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props can be found for Justin Turner and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Boston Red Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 148 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 27 home runs, 30 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen 38 bases.
- He's slashed .276/.317/.501 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI (113 total hits).
- He's slashing .246/.289/.412 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 133 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .287/.357/.488 slash line on the year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has recorded 128 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .265/.339/.503 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.