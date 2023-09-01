How to Watch the Royals vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 128 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- The Royals rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 530 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined 1.415 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Lyles (3-15) will take the mound for the Royals, his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in three innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 25 starts this season.
- In 25 starts, Lyles has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 15-2
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Logan Gilbert
|8/27/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Luis Castillo
|8/28/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Johan Oviedo
|8/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Colin Selby
|8/30/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|Andre Jackson
|9/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
|9/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Tanner Houck
|9/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Chris Sale
|9/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Dylan Cease
|9/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.