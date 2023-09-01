MJ Melendez -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .231.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 82 of 126 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (23%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (9.5%).

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season (45 of 126), with two or more runs nine times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 61 .226 AVG .236 .297 OBP .302 .351 SLG .418 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 71/25 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings