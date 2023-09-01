On Friday, Michael Massey (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 52.8% of his games this season (56 of 106), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.9%) he recorded at least two.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Massey has driven home a run in 29 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 27 games this year (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 56 .229 AVG .218 .295 OBP .244 .344 SLG .368 12 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 33/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

