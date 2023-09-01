Maikel Garcia vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Pirates.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .277 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 28 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 68 of 98 games this season (69.4%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (25.5%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (4.1%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this year (36.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.309
|AVG
|.245
|.347
|OBP
|.300
|.420
|SLG
|.326
|15
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|36/13
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|10
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.47 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.99, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
