Drew Waters vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Red Sox Player Props
|Royals vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Red Sox
|Royals vs Red Sox Odds
|Royals vs Red Sox Prediction
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .228 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.3% of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (11.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Waters has driven in a run in 20 games this season (28.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Dairon Blanco
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for Michael Massey
- Click Here for Matt Duffy
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.190
|.352
|OBP
|.246
|.486
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|32/10
|K/BB
|55/10
|3
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.