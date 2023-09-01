Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 148 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .501. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 89 of 132 games this year (67.4%), including 42 multi-hit games (31.8%).
- He has homered in 26 games this year (19.7%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 49 games this season (37.1%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season (61 of 132), with two or more runs 12 times (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|68
|.297
|AVG
|.255
|.331
|OBP
|.303
|.559
|SLG
|.445
|32
|XBH
|27
|16
|HR
|11
|52
|RBI
|30
|44/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|13
|SB
|25
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 176 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.