A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-7.5) 43.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Minnesota (-7.5) 43.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Minnesota (-7.5) - -286 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Minnesota (-7.5) - -290 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Nebraska went 5-7-0 ATS last year.
  • The Cornhuskers were 4-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • Minnesota put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Golden Gophers were favored by 7.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

