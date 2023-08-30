Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Pirates on August 30, 2023
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Bryan Reynolds, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 147 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 38 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.317/.497 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI (113 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .246/.289/.412 so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 123 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .263/.323/.459 slash line so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.310/.442 on the season.
- Hayes takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 28
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
