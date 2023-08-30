Wednesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (41-93) and Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Andre Jackson (0-1) to the mound, while Angel Zerpa (1-2) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 35-77 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (529 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

