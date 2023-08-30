Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .515 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the mound, August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has three doubles, eight home runs and four walks while batting .234.

In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%) Velazquez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (33.3%), and in 9.8% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has an RBI in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

