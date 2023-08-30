Drew Waters vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Drew Waters (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .228 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 40 of 71 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.3%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Waters has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.190
|.352
|OBP
|.246
|.486
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|32/10
|K/BB
|55/10
|3
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
