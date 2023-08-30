Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 147 hits and an OBP of .317, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 88 of 131 games this year (67.2%), with multiple hits on 42 occasions (32.1%).
- He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 48 games this year (36.6%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this year (60 of 131), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|68
|.297
|AVG
|.255
|.332
|OBP
|.303
|.552
|SLG
|.445
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|11
|51
|RBI
|30
|43/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|13
|SB
|25
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.