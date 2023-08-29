Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Kansas City Royals host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ragans Stats

Cole Ragans (5-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his seventh start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Ragans will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Ragans Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 23 6.0 2 0 0 11 0 at Cubs Aug. 18 6.0 8 3 3 9 2 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 5.0 7 4 4 5 4 at Red Sox Aug. 7 6.2 4 2 1 11 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 6.0 7 0 0 8 1

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 122 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.324/.458 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 70 walks and 40 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .251/.370/.393 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 6 0

