How to Watch the Royals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe take the field against Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (127).
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage.
- The Royals have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
- Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (526 total, four per game).
- The Royals' .298 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
- Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.418).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Cole Ragans (5-4) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Ragans is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Ragans will try to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 2.6 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in 13 of his 23 appearances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Adrian Martinez
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Bryce Miller
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 15-2
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Logan Gilbert
|8/27/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Luis Castillo
|8/28/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Johan Oviedo
|8/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Colin Selby
|8/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mitch Keller
|9/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
|9/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Tanner Houck
|9/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Chris Sale
|9/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Jesse Scholtens
