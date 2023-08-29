Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (41-92) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Royals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (5-4) versus the Pirates and Colin Selby (1-0).

Royals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.

The Royals have won three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

Kansas City is 1-2 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 60% chance to win.

Kansas City is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 526 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule