On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .232 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Melendez has had a hit in 81 of 124 games this year (65.3%), including multiple hits 20 times (16.1%).
  • In 8.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29 games this year (23.4%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 61
.229 AVG .236
.302 OBP .302
.359 SLG .418
18 XBH 25
6 HR 6
24 RBI 20
66/25 K/BB 80/19
3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Selby (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
