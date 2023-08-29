MJ Melendez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Pirates Player Props
|Royals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Pirates
|Royals vs Pirates Odds
|Royals vs Pirates Prediction
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .232 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks.
- Melendez has had a hit in 81 of 124 games this year (65.3%), including multiple hits 20 times (16.1%).
- In 8.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (23.4%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|.229
|AVG
|.236
|.302
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.418
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/25
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Selby (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.