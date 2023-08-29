Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Colin Selby on the mound, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 67 of 96 games this year (69.8%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (26.0%).

He has hit a home run in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 96), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (39.6%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .316 AVG .245 .351 OBP .300 .420 SLG .326 14 XBH 9 1 HR 3 27 RBI 17 34/12 K/BB 50/15 9 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings