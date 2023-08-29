Maikel Garcia vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Colin Selby on the mound, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 67 of 96 games this year (69.8%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (26.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 96), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (39.6%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.316
|AVG
|.245
|.351
|OBP
|.300
|.420
|SLG
|.326
|14
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|34/12
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
