Elena Delle Donne takes the Washington Mystics (16-18) into a matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (17-18) after scoring 21 points in a 78-62 victory over the Aces. It's on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, tipping at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Lynx vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 84 Lynx 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-4.2)

Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Lynx vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Minnesota is 18-16-0 this year.

This year, 20 of Minnesota's 35 games have gone over the point total.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are ninth in the WNBA in points scored (79.9 per game) and worst in points conceded (85.1).

Minnesota is seventh in the league in rebounds per game (33.9) and ninth in rebounds allowed (35).

With 13.3 turnovers committed per game and 12.6 turnovers forced, the Lynx are sixth and ninth in the WNBA, respectively.

The Lynx are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.9. They are seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.9%.

Minnesota attempts 69.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 30.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.2% of Minnesota's baskets are 2-pointers, and 22.8% are 3-pointers.

